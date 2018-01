BRIEF-Vectura Group Anticipates FY 2017 Revenue In Line With Board's Expectations

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Vectura Group Plc:

* FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUE ANTICIPATED TO BE IN LINE WITH BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS

* FLUTIFORM PRODUCT SUPPLY REVENUE IN H2 2017 IS IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE PROVIDED

* FLUTIFORMQ3 1 IN-MARKET NET SALES WERE EUR 47.8 MILLION 2 , UP 12% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES

* ULTIBRO Q3 1 NET SALES OF $101 MILLION, WITH 18% GROWTH IN EUROPE YEAR-ON-YEAR

* ROYALTIES FROM GSK ELLIPTA® PRODUCTS ACHIEVED £9 MILLION ANNUAL CAP IN Q3

* WERE CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES TO CONTINUE THROUGH 2018, STERLING REPORTED REVENUES WOULD BE REDUCED BY APPROXIMATELY £5.0 MILLION

* RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO REDUCE TO £55 MILLION - £65 MILLION (PREVIOUS 2018 GUIDANCE: £65 MILLION - £75 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)