BRIEF-Venator announces Q3 earnings per share $0.48
October 27, 2017 / 10:18 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Venator announces Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Venator Materials Plc

* Venator announces third quarter 2017 results; reports strong sequential earnings growth

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Venator Materials Plc - ‍Qtrly revenues $582 million versus $532 million​

* Venator Materials Plc - ‍ Combination of increased tio profitability, estimated reconstruction costs indicate co will exceed $500 million insurance limit​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

