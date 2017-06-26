FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Venator Materials launches offer of senior notes due 2025
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
Venezuela crushes small anti-Maduro uprising
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 26, 2017 / 11:20 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Venator Materials launches offer of senior notes due 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Huntsman Corp:

* Venator Materials launches offer of senior notes due 2025

* Huntsman Corp - ‍intention, subject to market and other conditions, to privately offer $350.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025​

* Huntsman Corp - ‍proceeds from offering of notes will initially be placed into escrow pending initial public offering

* Huntsman - ‍private offering through co's and Venator Materials' wholly owned subsidiaries, Venator Finance S.A R.L. and Venator Materials Corporation

* Huntsman corp - ‍proceeds will then be used to repay intercompany debt owed to Huntsman, to pay a dividend to Huntsman and its subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.