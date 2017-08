July 28 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc

* Ventas Inc - ‍Todd W. Lillibridge to transition out of top executive role in early 2018​

* Ventas Inc - ‍Ventas intends to appoint a new leader of MOB business and will commence search process promptly​

* Ventas Inc - ‍Lillibridge will transition to a new role as senior advisor to Ventas chairman and CEO in early 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: