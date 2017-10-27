FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ventas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.04
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
Spain sacks Catalan police chief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2017 / 11:33 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Ventas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.04

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc

* Ventas reports 2017 third quarter results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.04

* Qtrly ‍normalized funds from operations per diluted common share $1.04​

* Qtrly ‍ reported FFO per diluted common share for $1.02​

* Ventas Inc - ‍Company expects to invest in future growth by funding approximately $300 million in development and redevelopment projects for full year 2017​

* Ventas Inc sees full year income from continuing operations per diluted common share to range between $1.63 and $1.74​

* Ventas Inc - Q3 2017 same-store total portfolio (1,045 assets) cash net operating income grew 2.1 percent compared to same period in 2016​

* Ventas Inc - ‍Company projects FY normalized FFO per diluted common share to now range between $4.13 and $4.16​

* Ventas Inc - Sees ‍nareit FFO per diluted common share to range between $4.07 and $4.12​

* Ventas Inc sees ‍2017 same-store cash noi growth for total company between 2% to 2.5%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.