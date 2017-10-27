BRIEF-Ventas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.04

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc
* Ventas reports 2017 third quarter results
* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $1.04
* Qtrly normalized funds from operations per diluted common share $1.04
* Qtrly reported FFO per diluted common share for $1.02
* Ventas Inc - Company expects to invest in future growth by funding approximately $300 million in development and redevelopment projects for full year 2017
* Ventas Inc sees full year income from continuing operations per diluted common share to range between $1.63 and $1.74
* Ventas Inc - Q3 2017 same-store total portfolio (1,045 assets) cash net operating income grew 2.1 percent compared to same period in 2016
* Ventas Inc - Company projects FY normalized FFO per diluted common share to now range between $4.13 and $4.16
* Ventas Inc - Sees nareit FFO per diluted common share to range between $4.07 and $4.12
* Ventas Inc sees 2017 same-store cash noi growth for total company between 2% to 2.5%