BRIEF-Ventas Reports Q4 FFO Per Share Of $1.13

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ventas Inc:

* VENTAS REPORTS 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.03

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $1.13

* 2018 GUIDANCE INCORPORATES PROPERTY LEVEL GROWTH, $1.5 BILLION OF CAPITAL RECYCLING AND FURTHER “ENHANCEMENT” OF FINANCIAL STRENGTH

* ‍RECOGNIZED $717 MILLION, OR $2.00 PER SHARE, IN GAINS ON REAL ESTATE DISPOSALS IN 2017​

* FOR Q4 2017, CO‘S SAME-STORE TOTAL PORTFOLIO (1,068 ASSETS) CASH NOI GREW 2 PERCENT VERSUS SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ‍ FULL YEAR 2018 NAREIT FFO PER SHARE $3.80 ─ $3.89​

* SEES ‍ FULL YEAR 2018 NORMALIZED FFO PER SHARE $3.95 ─ $4.05​

* ‍ EXPECTS CONTINUED POSITIVE SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH IN 2018 FOR COMPANY‘S TOTAL PROPERTY PORTFOLIO​

* ‍ TOTAL PORTFOLIO SAME-STORE CASH NOI IS EXPECTED TO GROW 0.5 TO 2 PERCENT IN 2018​

* SEES 2018 INCOME FROM CONTINUING. OPERATIONS $1.34 ─ $1.40 PER SHARE

* ‍ 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES FUNDING OF $425 MILLION IN FUTURE GROWTH​

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $4.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $4.19 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.89 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S