Feb 26 (Reuters) - VENTE-UNIQUE.COM SAS IPO-VENTE.PA:

* PROJECT FOR IPO ON EURONEXT GROWTH IN PARIS

* FILES REFERENCE DOCUMENT WITH FRENCH REGULATOR AMF

* AIMS FY REVENUE OF EUR 150 MILLION BY 2022 Source text: bit.ly/2GGVG2g Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)