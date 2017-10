Oct 27 (Reuters) - Veon Ltd

* Veon to sell Laos operations

* Veon Ltd - ‍ Unit has entered into an agreement to sell its 78% stake in Vimpelcom Lao Co to government of Lao People’s Democratic Republic​

* Veon Ltd - ‍ Vimpelcom Holding Laos entered into agreement to sell its 78% stake in Vimpelcom Lao Co Ltd for gross proceeds of USD 22 million​

* Veon Ltd - ‍ Following sale, government of Lao PDR will own 100 percent of share capital of Vimpelcom Laos​