Oct 17 (Reuters) - Verastem Inc

* Verastem pays milestone payment to Infinity Pharmaceuticals

* Says ‍announced payment of a $6 million milestone to Infinity Pharmaceuticals

* Verastem Inc - ‍in addition, co drew an additional advance of $7.5 million from its existing $25 million loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)