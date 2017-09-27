BRIEF-Veresen announces start-up of Tower rich gas processing plant

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Veresen Inc

* Veresen announces start-up of Tower rich gas processing plant and expects remaining processing plants currently under construction in-service by year-end

* Veresen Inc says 400 mmcf/d Sunrise processing plant is expected to start-up by mid-October with throughput anticipated to ramp up throughout 2018

* Veresen - Saturn processing plant is anticipated to have one of its two 200 mmcf/d trains in-service by year-end, followed by second train in first half of 2018

* Veresen Inc says when all three facilities are operational, Veresen Midstream will have 1.5 bcf/d of gas processing capacity in operation

* Veresen - ‍Veresen Midstream to fund up to $5 billion of new infrastructure within AMI to service cutbank ridge partnership’s planned production growth​

* Veresen - ‍under Dawson Midstream deal, Encana manages construction of infrastructure within AMI, to processing facilities on behalf of Veresen Midstream