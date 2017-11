Nov 27 (Reuters) - VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: VERIANOS REAL ESTATE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: VERIANOS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES THE CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍TOTAL OF 1,025,000 NEW SHARES HAVE BEEN PLACED VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT AMONGST SELECTED INVESTORS​

* ‍TRANSACTION WAS SIGNIFICANTLY OVERSUBSCRIBED​

* ‍TRANSACTION RESULTED IN GROSS ISSUING PROCEEDS OF OVER EUR 1.6 MILLION