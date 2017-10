Sept 20 (Reuters) - Verianos Real Estate Ag -

* Published group’s half-year report for period from 1 January to 30 June 2017.

* Confirms outlook for the full year and the targeted annual profit of EUR 1.6 million to EUR 2.0 million

* Figures for first half-year are as expected and business year proceeds as planned