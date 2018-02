Feb 1 (Reuters) - Verint Systems Inc:

* VERINT SYSTEMS SAYS‍ ON JANUARY 31 VERINT SYSTEMS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1, AMENDING THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 29, 2017​ - SEC FILING

* VERINT SYSTEMS - ‍PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT NO. 1 AND CREDIT AGREEMENT, CO REFINANCED EXISTING TERM LOANS WITH NEW $422.9 MILLION TERM LOANS

* VERINT SYSTEMS INC - ‍NEW TERM LOANS TO MATURE ON JUNE 29, 2024​