July 27 (Reuters) - Verisk Analytics Inc

* Verisk Analytics Inc to acquire G2 web services

* Verisk Analytics Inc - deal for ‍purchase price is $112 million​

* Verisk Analytics Inc - ‍G2 web services will become part of argus​

* Verisk Analytics Inc - ‍purchase price to be paid in cash to stockholders of G2.​