BRIEF-Veritas Capital Acquires The US Public Sector Business From Pricewaterhousecoopers Llp

Feb 14 (Reuters) - VERITAS CAPITAL -

* VERITAS CAPITAL ACQUIRES THE US PUBLIC SECTOR BUSINESS FROM PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP

* VERITAS CAPITAL SAYS UPON DEAL CLOSING, U.S. PUBLIC SECTOR BUSINESS OF PWC WILL BE RENAMED AND WILL OPERATE AS AN INDEPENDENT CO​

* VERITAS CAPITAL SAYS U.S. PUBLIC SECTOR BUSINESS OF PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP WILL RETAIN ITS CURRENT LEADERSHIP​

* VERITAS CAPITAL - PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP ANTICIPATES IT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH PUBLIC SECTOR BUSINESS THROUGH ACCEPTABLE TEAMING ARRANGEMENTS​