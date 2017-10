Oct 4 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc

* Marni Walden, EVP and president of global media, announces plans to leave Verizon

* Verizon - ‍effective December 31, 2017, Walden will move into a strategic advisor role​

* Verizon - Tim Armstrong, CEO of Oath, will continue to be responsible for leading Oath​

* Verizon - Walden plans to leave company in February 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: