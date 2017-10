Sept 27 (Reuters) - VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ:

* REG-VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ: PANU PORKKA APPOINTED AS VERKKOKAUPPA.COM‘S NEW CEO FROM APRIL 2018 - SAMULI SEPPÄLÄ TO STEP DOWN AS THE CEO

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO APPOINT PANU PORKKA AS COMPANY‘S NEW CEO​

* CEO ‍SAMULI SEPPÄLÄ DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS EXECUTIVE POSITION AND CONTINUE HIS WORK FOR COMPANY AS A BOARD MEMBER​