Feb 7 (Reuters) - Verkkokauppa.Com Oyj:

* ‍SAYS WILL ADJUST ITS REPORTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR 2017 AND 2016​

* ‍ADJUSTMENT WILL DECREASE 2017 OPERATING RESULT BY ABOUT 1.1 MILLION EURO​

* ‍OPERATING RESULT 2016 IMPROVED BY APPROXIMATELY 0.4 MILLION EURO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)