BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Announces Acquisition Of Oil Assets In Southeast Saskatchewan And Southwest Manitoba

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc:

* VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF OIL ASSETS IN SOUTHEAST SASKATCHEWAN AND SOUTHWEST MANITOBA

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - ‍ENTERED ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PRIVATE SOUTHEAST SASKATCHEWAN PRODUCER FOR TOTAL CASH CONSIDERATION OF $90.8 MILLION​

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - ‍PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE FUNDED FROM VERMILION‘S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES​

* VERMILION ENERGY - DEAL IS ACCRETIVE ON FULLY-DILUTED PER SHARE BASIS FOR METRICS INCLUDING PRODUCTION, FUND FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS, RESERVES,NAV​

* VERMILION ENERGY INC - ‍AS RESULT OF DEAL, BASED ON MID-FEB CLOSING DATE, REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO BETWEEN 75,000 AND 77,500 BOE/D​

* VERMILION ENERGY - ‍ALSO INCREASING 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET TO $325 MILLION TO REFLECT ADDITIONAL CAPITAL ACTIVITY ON THE ASSETS PLANNED FOR H2 OF YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: