FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 30, 2017 / 10:24 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Vermilion Energy Inc

* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017

* Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍average production of 67,403 BOE/d during Q3 2017 was up slightly compared to prior quarter​

* Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍fund flows from operations for Q3 2017 was $1.08/basic share​

* Vermilion Energy Inc - reducing 2017 average production guidance to 68,000 to 69,000 BOE/d, compared to previous guidance of 69,000 to 70,000 BOE/d​

* Vermilion Energy Inc - ‍board formally approved E&D capital budget of $315 million for 2018, with associated production guidance of 74,500 to 76,500 BOE/d​

* Vermilion Energy-reaffirmed long-term targets of delivering 5% to 7% production per share growth at payout ratio of less than 100% under prevailing commodity strip​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.