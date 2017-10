Aug 7 (Reuters) - VERNALIS PLC

* US FDA HAS ISSUED COMPLETE RESPONSE LETTER REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CCP-08

* “OUTSTANDING ITEMS THAT RESULTED IN A CRL FOR CCP-07 COULD NOT BE ADDRESSED IN TIME TO AVOID SAME OUTCOME FOR CCP-08”

* "OUTSTANDING ITEMS THAT RESULTED IN A CRL FOR CCP-07 COULD NOT BE ADDRESSED IN TIME TO AVOID SAME OUTCOME FOR CCP-08"

* WORKING CLOSELY WITH PARTNER TRIS AND FDA TO RESUBMIT BOTH NDAS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE