March 2 (Reuters) - Verona Pharma Plc:

* ‍REG-VERONA PHARMA REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2A TRIAL WITH RPL554 IN CYSTIC FIBROSIS PATIENTS​

* ‍AWAIT RESULTS OF ONGOING PHASE 2B TRIAL FOR MAINTENANCE TREATMENT OF COPD, ANTICIPATE REPORTING TOP-LINE DATA EARLY IN Q2 OF 2018​