Oct 26 (Reuters) - VersaBank

* VersaBank receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid

* VersaBank - ‍pursuant to NCIB, VersaBank may purchase for cancellation up to 435,000 of its common shares representing 3.2% of its public float​

* VersaBank - ‍purchases may commence on October 30, 2017 and will terminate on October 29, 2018​