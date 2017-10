Sept 21 (Reuters) - Versartis Inc

* Versartis announces phase 3 Velocity trial of somavaratan in pediatric growth hormone deficiency did not meet primary endpoint

* Versartis Inc - Study ‍did not meet its primary endpoint of non-inferiority.​

* Versartis Inc says ‍somavaratan was well tolerated with treatment discontinuation rate lower than for genotropin arm.​

* Versartis Inc - ‍No new emergent safety signals were observed in the study​