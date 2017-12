Dec 4 (Reuters) - Versartis Inc:

* VERSARTIS INC SAYS ‍ON NOV 28, 2017, BOARD APPOINTED JAY SHEPARD, CEO, TO POSITION OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE DEC 1, 2017 - SEC FILING​