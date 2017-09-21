FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Verso Corp's board of directors forms strategic alternatives committee
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
September 21, 2017 / 12:44 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Verso Corp's board of directors forms strategic alternatives committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Verso Corp

* Verso Corporation board of directors forms strategic alternatives committee

* Verso - ‍committee will identify and evaluate a range of potential strategic transaction alternatives, including possible sale of some Verso mills​

* Verso Corp - ‍has formed a strategic alternatives committee to identify and evaluate a range of potential strategic transaction alternatives​

* Verso Corp - ‍ committee will engage in discussions and oversee due diligence process with parties potentially interested in transactions with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

