BRIEF-Verso Corp's board of directors forms strategic alternatives committee

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Verso Corp
* Verso Corporation board of directors forms strategic alternatives committee
* Verso - committee will identify and evaluate a range of potential strategic transaction alternatives, including possible sale of some Verso mills
* Verso Corp - has formed a strategic alternatives committee to identify and evaluate a range of potential strategic transaction alternatives
* Verso Corp - committee will engage in discussions and oversee due diligence process with parties potentially interested in transactions with co