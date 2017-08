July 19 (Reuters) - Verso Corp

* Verso says does not expect to incur any additional charges as result of permanent closure of No. 3 paper machine and associated equipment- SEC filing

* Verso Corp - pre-tax charge of about $4 million incurred for year ended Dec 31, 2016 in severance and benefit costs are expected to be paid in Q3 of 2017