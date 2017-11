BRIEF-Vertex Energy says Q3 loss per share $0.12

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Vertex Energy Inc-

* Vertex Energy, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.12

* Q3 revenue $32.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $31.3 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vertex Energy Inc - ‍expect 2017 revenues will be between $138 million and $140 million, gross profit will be between $21 million and $22 million​

* Vertex Energy Inc sees ‍gross profit margins between 14% and 15% percent for year ended December 31, 2017​

* FY2017 revenue view $134.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: