BRIEF-Vertex Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39

July 26 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Vertex reports second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.39

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.07

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says reiterates 2017 guidance for Orkambi and Kalydeco product revenues

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc says pipeline of investigational cf medicines continues to progress and expand to support goal of treating all people with CF

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍vertex expects total 2017 CF product revenues of $1.84 to $2.07 billion, comprised of orkambi and kalydeco product revenues​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍continues to expect total 2017 product revenues for orkambi of $1.1 to $1.3 billion​

* Qtrly net product revenues from orkambi were $324.4 million compared to $245.5 million for Q2 of 2016

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍continues to expect total 2017 product revenues for kalydeco of $740 to $770 million​

* Qtrly net product revenues from kalydeco were $189.6 million compared to $180.2 million for Q2 of 2016

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍updated its total 2017 guidance for combined non-gaap research and development and SG&A expenses to a range of $1.33 to $1.36 billion​

* Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc - sees 2017 ‍updated GAAP research and development and SG&A expenses to a range of $1.79 to $1.92 billion​