BRIEF-Vertex Says Mid Stage Study Testing Pain Relief Drug Met Main Goal

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* VERTEX ANNOUNCES TREATMENT WITH THE NAV1.8 INHIBITOR VX-150 SHOWED SIGNIFICANT RELIEF OF ACUTE PAIN IN PHASE 2 STUDY

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS - VX-150 WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED AND SHOWED STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT RELIEF OF ACUTE PAIN COMPARED TO PLACEBO IN STUDY

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - VERTEX ADVANCES ADDITIONAL NAV1.8 INHIBITOR, VX-128, INTO CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - THERE WERE NO DISCONTINUATIONS FOR ADVERSE EVENTS IN ANY ARM OF STUDY

* VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC - STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT