BRIEF-Veru announces agreement with Timm Medical Technologies to distribute and to promote preboost
October 3, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Veru announces agreement with Timm Medical Technologies to distribute and to promote preboost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Veru Inc

* Veru Inc announces agreement with Timm Medical Technologies LLC to distribute and to promote preboost

* Veru Inc - signed United States distribution and co-promotion agreement with Timm Medical Technologies for preboost for prevention of premature ejaculation

* Veru Inc - Veru grants Timm Medical Technologies distribution and promotion rights of preboost in United States and its territories

* Veru Inc - Veru retains rights to also distribute and promote preboost sales in U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

