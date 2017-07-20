FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 days ago
BRIEF-Veru Healthcare reports advancements in development of tamsulosin DRS for benign prostatic hyperplasia
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 20, 2017 / 1:09 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Veru Healthcare reports advancements in development of tamsulosin DRS for benign prostatic hyperplasia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Female Health Co:

* ‍Veru Healthcare-initiated subject screening process for stage 2 of bioequivalence study of tamsulosin drs for treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia​

* ‍Veru Healthcare - initiated manufacturing of nda required registration batch through its contract manufacturer, which will be used for FDA submission​

* Veru Healthcare -manufacturing partner started production of commercial registration batch of tamsulosin drs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.