Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veru Inc:

* VERU REPORTS FISCAL 2018 FIRST-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.08

* Q1 REVENUE $2.6 MILLION VERSUS $3.2 MILLION

* REMAIN ON TRACK TO FILE WITH FDA COMPANY‘S FIRST NDA FOR TAMSULOSIN DRS IN 2018

* PLAN TO SUBMIT TWO ADDITIONAL NDAS IN 2019