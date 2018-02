Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S:

* VESTAS TO ACQUIRE UTOPUS INSIGHTS, A LEADING ENERGY ANALYTICS AND DIGITAL SOLUTIONS COMPANY

* VESTAS SAYS ACQUISITION PRICE FOR UTOPUS INSIGHTS IS APPROX. USD 100M

* VESTAS SAYS CONSIDERATION WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM READILY AVAILABLE SOURCES

* VESTAS- ‍FOR 2017, UTOPUS INSIGHTS IS, ON A STAND-ALONE BASIS, EXPECTED TO REPORT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES BELOW USD 10 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: