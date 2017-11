Oct 31 (Reuters) - Vestate Group Holdings Ltd

* Zhu Xiaojun​ had entered into mou with potential purchaser, an independent third party, regarding possible sale

* ‍Potential purchaser shall pay a deposit in amount of RMB18 million within three business days from date of mou​

* ‍Application has been made for resumption of trading in shares from 9:00 a.m. on 31 october 2017​