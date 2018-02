Feb 22 (Reuters) - Vestjysk Bank A/S:

* REG-VESTJYSK BANK‘S 2017 ANNUAL REPORT

* Q4 NET INTEREST INCOME DKK 151 MILLION VERSUS DKK 153 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TOTAL BUSINESS VOLUME EXPECTED TO HAVE CAPACITY TO GENERATE PROFIT AFTER TAX OF ABOUT DKK 175-250 MILLION IN 2018

* Q4 NET PROFIT DKK 12 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 54 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 LOAN LOSSES DKK ‍93​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 90 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)