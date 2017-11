Oct 31 (Reuters) - VESTJYSK BANK A/S:

* PRESSURE ON TERMS FOR WITHDRAWING FROM OWNERSHIP TRIGGERS WRITE-DOWNS IN THE BEC DATA CENTRE

* ‍BEC WILL TAKE A PARTIAL WRITE-DOWN ON ITS DEVELOPMENT ASSETS IN 2017​

* ‍MAINTAINS ITS CURRENT GUIDANCE OF CORE EARNINGS OF DKK 400-450 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)