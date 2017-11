Nov 2 (Reuters) - VF Corp

* VF Corp announces definitive agreement to acquire Icebreaker®, a New Zealand-based outdoor and sport apparel brand

* VF Corp - ‍terms of agreement were not disclosed.​

* VF Corp - addition of Icebreaker brand to VF's portfolio is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share​