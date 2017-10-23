FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VF reports Q3 earnings per share $0.97
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 23, 2017 / 11:16 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-VF reports Q3 earnings per share $0.97

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - VF Corp

* VF reports third quarter 2017 results; raises outlook and dividend for 2017

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.01 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.73

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 6 percent

* Q3 revenue $3.5 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.39 billion

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.23

* Q3 earnings per share $0.97

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* VF Corp - Sees 2017 ‍gross margin is now expected to approximate 50.0 percent, versus previous expectation of 49.5 percent​

* VF Corp - ‍Quarterly dividend rate increased by 10 percent to $0.46 per share​

* Vf corp - qtrly ‍inventories were up 1 percent compared with same period of 2016​

* VF Corp - 2017 ‍operating margin on a reported basis is expected to be 12.3 percent; 2017 adjusted operating margin is expected to approximate 13.4 percent​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.98, revenue view $11.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* VF - 2017 adjusted EPS outlook includes additional $0.05/share impact from additional investments to drive accelerated growth into 2018 and beyond​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

