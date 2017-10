Sept 27 (Reuters) - VGP NV:

* ANNOUNCED AN UPDATE ON THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 ‍​

* GEOGRAPHIC EXPANSION TO A NEW MARKET IN PREPARATION‍​

* NEGOTIATIONS ARE ONGOING FOR ACQUISITION OF FOUR SEPARATE LOCATIONS IN A NEW EUROPEAN MARKET

* ANNUALISED COMMITTED LEASES FOR THE YEAR TO DATE € 77.2 MILLION(UP EUR 17.1 MILLION COMPARED TO 31 DECEMBER 2016) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)