BRIEF-VGP FY Profit For The Period Up At 96 Million Euros

Feb 23 (Reuters) - VGP NV:

* VGP NV: VGP REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 RECORD PROFITS

* FY PROFIT FOR PERIOD OF EUR 96.0 MILLION (+ EUR 4.7 MILLION COMPARED TO 31 DECEMBER 2016)​

* ‍PROPOSAL FOR DISTRIBUTION OF DIVIDEND OF EUR 35.3 MILLION​

* FY GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​17.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT AFTER TAX EUR ‍​58.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECT OVER € 370 MILLION CLOSING WITH VGP EUROPEAN LOGISTICS JOINT VENTURE BY END OF MARCH 2018‍​

* GROUP’S PROPERTY PORTFOLIO, INCLUDING OWN AND JOINT VENTURE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO, REACHED OCCUPANCY RATE OF 100.0% AT END-DECEMBER

* NET VALUATION OF PROPERTY PORTFOLIO AS END-DECEMBER SHOWED NET VALUATION GAIN OF € 94.6 MILLION