BRIEF-VGP says Bart van Malderen and Jan van Geet sell part of their shareholding in co

Oct 12 (Reuters) - VGP NV:

* ‍BART VAN MALDEREN AND JAN VAN GEET LAUNCH SALE OF PART OF THEIR SHAREHOLDING IN VGP​

* ‍PRICE RANGE BETWEEN EUR 55.00 AND EUR 63.00 PER OFFER SHARE​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD RUNS FROM 12 OCTOBER 2017 UNTIL 25 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING COMPRISES UP TO 4,524,569 EXISTING SHARES​

* ‍J.P. MORGAN AND KBC SECURITIES HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING

* BELFIUS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CO-LEAD MANAGER AND ING AS COMANAGER