BRIEF-Viacom and charter communications announce renewal of distribution agreement
November 15, 2017 / 2:11 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Viacom and charter communications announce renewal of distribution agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* Viacom and Charter Communications announce renewal of distribution agreement

* Viacom Inc - ‍Other terms of agreements were not disclosed​

* Viacom - Co, Charter also entered into partnership for co-production of new original content to premiere for subscribers on charter’s U.S. platform​

* Viacom -Charter to provide spectrum subscribers Viacom’s networks,including nickelodeon,mtv,comedy central, on spectrum select tier across its systems​

* Viacom -‍Companies to collaborate on anonymized viewership data use, advanced advertising opportunities, addressing unauthorized password sharing​

* Viacom Inc - ‍Additional Viacom networks will continue to be available on spectrum silver or spectrum gold tiers​

* Viacom - To distribute co-produced programming internationally and in additional domestic networks after charter’s premiere period​

* Viacom Inc - ‍Under agreement, Viacom’s Paramount television and Charter will jointly produce programming​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

