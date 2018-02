BRIEF-Viacom Projects Return To Growth In Adjusted Operating Income

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:

* VIACOM PROJECTS RETURN TO GROWTH IN ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME, ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IN SECOND HALF OF FY 2018 - COMPANY‍​

* VIACOM SAYS DOMESTIC AFFILIATE REVENUES ON TARGET IN Q1 WITH IMPROVED GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018

* VIACOM SAYS CONTINUED PROGRESS ON STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO DRIVE REVENUE GROWTH IN H2 FY 2018

* VIACOM - DOMESTIC AD SALES DOWN DUE TO LINEAR, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY "ROBUST" DIGITAL GROWTH; SEES SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT WITH RETURN TO GROWTH IN Q4 Source text: (bit.ly/2Ea12pX) Further company coverage: