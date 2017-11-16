FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viacom reports Q4 profit $1.67‍​/shr
November 16, 2017 / 12:17 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

BRIEF-Viacom reports Q4 profit $1.67‍​/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc

* Viacom reports fourth quarter and full year growth

* Viacom Inc - ‍quarterly GAAP revenues increased 3% to $3.32 billion​

* Viacom Inc - qtrly adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.77 ‍​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $3.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Viacom Inc - qtrly GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations $1.67‍​

* Viacom Inc - qtrly advertising revenues were up 6% to $1.22 billion, with domestic advertising revenues flat at $936 million‍​

* Viacom Inc qtrly media networks​ revenues increased 3% to $2.55 billion

* Viacom Inc - filmed entertainment quarterly revenues improved 2% to $789 million‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

