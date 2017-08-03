FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Viacom sees Sept qtr domestic affiliate revenues to decline in low single digits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Viacom Inc:

* Viacom Inc- operating income in filmed entertainment returned to growth for the first time since fourth quarter 2015- conf call

* Viacom Inc sees volume growth and mid to high single digit CPM increases in upfronts - conf call

* Viacom on payment delay from Huahua- "notwithstanding the delay in the June payment, everything's on track"- conf call

* Viacom says ad loads were "unhealthfully high", cutting back ads for investment in future- conf call

* Viacom sees Sept quarter domestic ad sales decline to be similar to June quarter's decline- conf call

* Viacom expects domestic affiliate revenues to decline in the low single digits for the Sept quarter- conf call Further company coverage:

