BRIEF-VICAL ANNOUNCES JOINT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM WITH ANGES ON TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS B INFECTION

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vical Inc:

* VICAL ANNOUNCES JOINT DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM WITH ANGES ON A TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS B INFECTION

* ‍INITIAL STAGE OF PROGRAM WILL BE TO DEMONSTRATE PRECLINICAL PROOF OF CONCEPT FOR INHIBITING HBV INFECTION IN HUMAN LIVER MODEL IN H2 2018​

* ‍ANGES HAS PROVIDED PARTIAL FUNDING FOR INITIAL STAGE OF PROGRAM​

* ‍IF INITIAL STAGE OF PROGRAM IS SUCCESSFUL, VICAL EXPECTS THAT ANGES WILL CONTINUE TO PARTICIPATE IN FUNDING OF PROGRAM ​

* ‍ANGES GRANTED RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL TO NEGOTIATE WITH CO FOR EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE HEPATITIS B THERAPY IN JAPAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: