BRIEF-Vicat FY Net Income Group Share Up At EUR ‍​142 Million ​

Feb 19 (Reuters) - VICAT SA

* VICAT: 2017 RESULTS

* ‍DIVIDEND OF EUR 1.50 PER SHARE PROPOSED​

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR ‍​142 MILLION VERSUS EUR 139 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED SALES EUR ‍​2.56 BILLION VERSUS EUR 2.45 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍IN UNITED STATES, IMPROVEMENT IN MARKET CONDITIONS SHOULD CONTINUE IN 2018​

* ‍ON US: IN 2018 VOLUMES AND SELLING PRICES ARE EXPECTED TO MAKE FURTHER HEADWAY​

* ‍IN TURKEY: CONSTRUCTION SECTOR EXPECTED TO REMAIN BUOYANT AND SUPPORT INCREASE IN CEMENT VOLUMES IN 2018​

* IN 2018 ‍IN WEST AFRICA, CONSTRUCTION MARKET IS EXPECTED TO GROW

* IN FRANCE IN CONCRETE AND AGGREGATES BUSINESS VOLUME AND PRICING IMPROVEMENTS SEEN IN 2017 ARE LIKELY TO CONTINUE IN 2018​

* IN 2018 IN SWITZERLAND, GROUP EXPECTS VOLUMES TO REMAIN STABLE AND SELLING PRICES TO EDGE HIGHER IN CEMENT BUSINESS

* IN 2018 IN EGYPT GROUP EXPECTS ITS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE TO PROGRESSIVELY IMPROVE​