BRIEF-VICI Properties Announces $850 Mln Common Stock Private Placement

Nov 29 (Reuters) - VICI Properties Inc:

* VICI PROPERTIES INC. ANNOUNCES $850 MILLION COMMON STOCK PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* VICI PROPERTIES INC - AGREED TO ISSUE APPROXIMATELY 45.946 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AT $18.50 PER SHARE

* VICI PROPERTIES - ENTERED INTO COMMON STOCK PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN OF ITS EXISTING INVESTORS

* VICI PROPERTIES - PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO BE USED TO PARTIALLY FUND ACQUISITION OF HARRAH'S LAS VEGAS HOTEL AND CASINO ASSETS