Feb 14 (Reuters) - Vicinity Centres Re Ltd:

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $ ‍662.7​ MILLION VERSUS $637.9 MILLION

* HY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $‍755.9​ MILLION VERSUS $908.8 MILLION

* HY DISTRIBUTION ‍8.10​ CENTS PER VCX STAPLED SECURITY

* ‍FFO GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 30 JUNE 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT 18.0 TO 18.2 CENTS PER STAPLED SECURITY

* ‍MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE AND INCENTIVES IN TOTAL FOR FY18 ARE FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)